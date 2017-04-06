Community

A Beginner’s Guide to King Henry IV

By Melinda Rice
Posted April 06, 2017, at 11:25 a.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join the Crooked Road Shakespeare kids for a Saturday morning introduction to Hal, Hotspur, Falstaff, and the King, plus an interesting assortment of rebels and friends. Tom Crikelair and his Shakespeare class will lead a discussion of Shakespeare’s history play at Jesup Memorial Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. This introduction to the characters and plot of the play is designed for children and adults. This home school Shakespeare class will perform King Henry IV, Part I at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org for more information.

