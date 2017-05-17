Monday, May 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: American Legion Post #41, West Main St., Milo, ME
For more information: 2079435538
The annual Memorial Day Parade in Milo will form at the American Legion Post Home on West Main St., Milo. The parade steps off at 10:00am and proceeds the the bridge on Main St. for the Naval ceremony. From there, the parades continues to the Evergreen Cemetery for the placing of wreaths at the Civil Warr, WWI and WWII monuments and further ceremonies and speakers. Please join in honoring our Veterans of all wars.
