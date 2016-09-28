9th Annual Member BBQ at Maine Huts & Trails

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Office - 496 Main Street, Unit C, Kingfield, Maine For more information: 207-265-2400; mainehuts.org

Members: FREE Non-members: $15/adult and $7/child

FREE FOR MEMBERS, FUN FOR ALL!

Each year, we hold a barbecue to say thank-you to our members for their support! This year’s event will be 11:00 -3:00 at Poplar Hut. Memberships will be available for purchase at the event, or you can become a member now- click here to sign up online.

The menu will feature hearty, home-cooked items like squash soup, homemade bread, pulled pork, baked beans, apple cider and more! As always, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Remember to bring your member trail pass for free admittance.

We hope you’ll come, meet the MH&T staff, socialize with other members and enjoy some great food and beverages!

