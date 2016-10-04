9/11 and the Creation of Collective Memory

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: One Longfellow Square, 181 State St, Portland, Maine For more information: 2077735051; mainehumanities.org/programs/2016-schwartz-forum-911-and-the-creation-of-collective-memory/

How, exactly, do our brains process information and create memories? And what if one of our memories is an event shared by an entire society—does that change our relationship to it? 9/11 has become a touchstone moment for our culture generally and for those individuals who were alive at the time. After 15 years of talking about it, our perceptions and understanding of that day have been shaped by the discourse with our friends and colleagues, in our classrooms, and in the media—whether we’re aware of it or not. In this year’s Dorothy Schwartz Forum, we will explore the formation of collective memory, using 9/11 as a case study for how a society remembers—or forgets—together.

