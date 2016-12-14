90th annual Pageant of the Nativity at Portland

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: First Parish Church Unitarian Universalist, 425 Congress St., Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The 90th annual Pageant of the Nativity, offered by First Parish Church Unitarian Universalist community, will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the historic meetinghouse, 425 Congress St.

Non-denominational in nature, the event uses soaring music, historic narration and unnamed actors to create a tableau inspired by the 15th Century frescos of artist Fra Angelico. A candle-lit meeting house serves as a both celebratory and solemn backdrop as the production is performed by nearly 80 cast members adorned with costumes and fabrics that date back to the initial performance in 1926.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Vesper Service and Nativity Pageant reflects upon and honors the birth of one of history’s great prophets. “To be able to participate in this production is an unbelievable honor,” stated one cast member.

“We are there to celebrate with our Greater Portland family, just as the thousands who came before us. While we work hard to strike the proper, statue-like poses at the crescendo of the production, with that majestic organ blazing, I’m willing to bet that a close look at our eyes will show how much that moment, and this production, means to us, to our community.”

The event is free and open to the public. Voluntary donations that will help defray some of the cost of this special production and support the mission of the church will be gratefully accepted.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →