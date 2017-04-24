90 minute Documentary film “Equal Means Equal”

Thursday, May 4, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Alamo Theater, 85 Main Street, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-469-6910; equalrightsmaine.org
Blue Hill group, Equal Rights Maine (equalrightsmaine.org ) is sponsoring the screening of the documentary film EQUAL MEANS EQUAL on Thursday, May 4th at the Alamo Theater, 85 Main Street, Bucksport, Maine. Doors open at 5:30. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. The 90 minute film begins at 6:30. Discussion to follow. The film is free. Donations appreciated.
EQUAL MEANS EQUAL is a very powerful film about the status of women’s rights in America revealing the inadequacies of present laws to protect them. The film clearly demonstrates the need for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.
