7th Grade Teen Trekkers Embark on Six-Year Journey

Trekkers, an outdoor-based mentoring organization based in Thomaston, has accepted 40 new 7th grade students into the Teen Trekkers program. Trekkers’ unique model follows students over a six-year period that starts when students are in the 7th grade and ends at high school graduation. Through an extensive network of mentors and community leaders, Trekkers connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education.

Over the next month, Trekkers will divide the 40 new students evenly into two separate teams based on school and gender balance. Each team will have its own separate program and educational expedition each year throughout their school experience. The two groups will operate independently from one another; each with their own assigned Program Manager, as well as their own meeting and expedition schedules over the entire six years.

For two weekends in May, Trekkers will offer these 7th grade students the opportunity to explore Acadia National Park. Students and adults who participate in this expedition take part in a pre-trip, three-week orientation program where they are involved in team-building initiatives, small group discussions and an extensive canoe orientation. While at Acadia, each team goes hiking, rock-climbing and canoeing and is given a chance to share their experience in small group discussions throughout the weekend. The goal of the Teen Trekkers program is to provide a shared wilderness experience for students and adult leaders as a way to lay the foundation for ongoing relationships throughout the rest of their time in Trekkers.

Eligible students who complete the 7th grade Teen Trekkers program will be invited to participate in every program offered to their Trekkers class for their remaining years in middle school and high school, as long as they are enrolled in some kind of formal education. Each year, the students collectively plan, design and implement an experiential learning expedition that incorporates five educational components.

To learn more about Trekkers or its expeditionary learning programs, please call (207) 594-5095 or visit www.trekkers.org. Trekkers is a non-profit outdoor-based mentoring program that connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. This year, Trekkers will serve more than 200 7th through 12th grade students from the communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston.

