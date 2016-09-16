7th Annual RiceFest at CCLC

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Cobscook Community Learning Center, 10 Commissary Point Rd, Trescott, Maine For more information: 207-733-2233; cclc.me

The annual RiceFest at Cobscook Community Learning Center is set for Saturday, October 8th, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. This free fall festival will feature music in the outdoor bandstand, an apple cider press (apples provided by the CCLC’s trees), lots of kids’ activities, a cake walk, a raffle, a whoopie pie baking contest, demonstrations by local artists and craftspeople, and a farmers’ market. The Lubec Masons will be offering lunch during the day, and the event closes with a supper made by the Rice Family.

The musician lineup this year includes the Fremont Street String Band, the Orange River Jazz Band, Shannon Denbow, David Wilder, Michael Cooney, John Scott, Kris Paprocki, Mike Shannon, and members of the Monday Night Music Circle. Artisan exhibitors and demonstrations include basket making by Viola Francis, pottery by Tim Christensen, encaustic painting by Shanna Wheelock, metal work by Richard Klyver, canoe building by Gump Miller, wood working by Tim Beal, fiber arts by Manuela Brice, and more. Kids and adults of all ages can enjoy activities like building scarecrows, pumpkin bowling, painting, weaving on small Earth looms, exploring a marine touch tank, a bean bag toss, and parachute games. And don’t forget to buy raffle tickets – items being raffled this year include a half cord of wood, a floor loom, a golf bag, and many household items and fun gifts.

RiceFest is named in memory of Lorraine and Wayne Rice, who were dedicated volunteers at the CCLC for many years. In honor of their love of music and their strong belief that everyone should have access to opportunities offered at the CCLC, RiceFest was created as a free community event filled with music, arts, food, and celebration. RiceFest also coincides with the nationwide American Craft Week, which celebrates and promotes the work of artisans and craftspeople across the country.

The Cobscook Community Learning Center is located at 10 Commissary Point Rd in Trescott. For more information, call the CCLC at 207-733-2233, visit www.cclc.me, or connect on Facebook (@thecclc).

