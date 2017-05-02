6th Annual Team Mimi’s Softball Tournament

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Team Mimi's Annual Softball Tournament, Union Street Athletic Complex, Bangor , ME
For more information: 207-974-8006; teammimi.net
Team Mimi will be holding it’s 6th Annual Softball Tournament on Saturday May 20th at the Union Street Athletic Complex in Bangor. All proceeds from this event goes to EMMC Champion the Cure Challenge, which raises money for local cancer research. Team Mimi was established in 2010 by then 10 year old Tommy Hosmer who lost his “Mimi” to ovarian cancer. Tommy wanted to make a difference in the lives of those families facing cancer. To date Tommy has raised over $35,000.00.
Please join us for a fun filled day of activities that include the softball tournament with 14 teams signed up to play, there will be concessions, a bounce house and new this year a dunk tank. Stop by to take a chance at dunking one of your favorite local celebrities, schedule to appear in the tank include: Larry Geaghan, Paul Edwards, Paul Butler, Amy Badger, and from our local news stations, Jon Alba, Ashley Paul, Wayne Harvey Emily Tadlock and Chris Facchini. Stop by to purchase raffle tickets for some great prizes including, a kayak, New England Patriots tickets, Red Sox tickets, 100 gallons of home heating oil, Water Front Concert tickets, gift cards from many local area businesses and so much more. The 2017 Team Mimi Tournament is proudly sponsored by Varney Buick-GMC, Suburban Propane and SymQuest. For more information find us on Facebook @ Team Mimi’s Annual Softball Tournament or www.teammimi.net
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →