5th Chinese New Year Parade, Bangor Mall

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bangor Mall, 663 Stillwater Ave., Bangor, ME For more information: 207-944-8000; mainechina.org

5th Chinese New Year Parade will be held in Bangor Mall on Saturday, Jan. 28th, 2017. Joining the Parade is FREE. Pre-registration is recommended. Registration on the day of the event begins at 2PM.

2017 Chinese New Year is arriving on January 28, 2017. That is the 4714th Chinese year. The zodiac sign of 2017 is Chicken or Rooster. According to the Chinese Horoscope calendar, 2017 is the Female Fire Chicken year. Red is connected to the fire. Therefore, 2017 is also called the year of the Red Chicken Female Fire Chicken or Red Fire Chicken.

According to the Chinese Horoscope theory, Chicken is a Female Metal. Female Metal is related to gold, precious gem or jewelry. That means Chicken implies luxury, beauty, and wealth. Red Fire of 2017 is related to the light bulb. When the light comes on the top of jewelry, Chicken can show more value from its outlook. That implies we will deal with financial events in the year of the Chicken.

