5th Annual Bangor Humanities Day, January 28

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: various, Downtown, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-581-1844; umaine.edu/umhc/event/bangor-humanities-day/

University of Maine Humanities Center (UMHC) brings a day of public humanities to downtown Bangor for a fun winter event! For our five year anniversary, UMHC is teaming up with the Bangor Public Library, the Discovery Museum, UMaine Museum of Art, Nocturnem Draft Haus, and The Rock and Art Shop as host locations. In addition to acting as a host, the Bangor Public Library will also be providing programming related to the history of Bangor. The programming for the 28th consists of a poetry workshop for kids, an a cappella performance, a discussion on medicine and the humanities, short lectures on the history of Bangor, a poetry slam, a reading by Mira Ptacin, and self-guided tours of UMMA. For more details about the events, see below.

All events are free and open to the public!

The 5th annual Bangor Humanities Day will be kicked off with a PechaKucha 20×20 event the evening (Friday January 27th) before at 6pm COESPACE, 48 Columbia St. This year our lineup of presenters includes:

*Elisa Sance (UMaine History Ph.D. student) on her work with the celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary of Confederation

*Obrianna Cornelius on her journey to becoming an fine artist and illustrator

*A collaborative presentation by Orono high school and UMaine college students involved in Philosophy Across the Ages

*Jordan LaBouff (UMaine Psychology Department)

*Joel Anderson (UMaine Department of History)

*Margo Lukens (UMaine Department of English) on her work with the Penobscot play Transformer Tales.

We will have some light snacks provided by Basil Creek in Hamden, Maine (you may be more familiar with the sister business in Bangor: Fork & Spoon).

Bangor Humanities Day (January 28) Schedule of Events:

10am-5pm Self-Guided Tours of UMaine Museum of Art, 40 Harlow Street. On exhibit now is Jared Cowan’s The Life of David, which inspired the 1pm discussion (see below for more details) on the relationship between art/humanities and medicine.

11-11:45 a.m. Funky Words and Punky Poetry, a children’s poetry workshop at the Maine Discovery Museum, 74 Main Street. The workshop will be led by Jennifer Moxley, poet, UMaine English Professor, and UMHC Director. For kids ages 7-10.

12:00-12:45 Renaissance, in the Bangor Public Library atrium, 145 Harlow Street. The UMaine all female a cappella group will be performing in the atrium (1st floor) of the library. You can bring lunch and enjoy being serenaded while you eat.

1-2 Medicine and The Humanities, at the UMaine Museum of Art (UMMA), 40 Harlow Street. A discussion with Senator Geoffrey Gratwick, MD, Dr. Connie Albertson, Margery Irvine, and Dr. Jessica Miller on the relationship between medicine and the humanities. Afterwards, UMMA Education Coordinator Kat Johnson will introduce Jared Cowan’s The Life of David, the exhibit that inspired the discussion.

2-3:30 A Brief History of Bangor, in the Bangor Public Library lecture hall (3rd floor), 145 Harlow Street. Short lectures dealing with a variety of topic relating to the history of Bangor. Doug Farnham speaking about the ice industry, Frank Bragg speaking about the Bangor Mechanic Association, Nelson Durgin speaking about Dow Air Force Base, and Mark Woodward speaking about the history of the media in Bangor. Arranged by the Bangor Public Library.

4-6 Poetry Slam at Nocturnem Draft Haus, 56 Main St. Conducted by the Dirigo Poetry Collective.

Dinner break! There are lots of great eateries in Downtown Bangor, enjoy one before heading to our final event.

7:30-8:30 Reading by Mira Ptacin from her memoir, at The Rock and Art Shop, 36 Central St. Arranged by the Norumbega Collective.

