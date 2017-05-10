5K IN 30-DAYS! LOCAL ANIMAL SHELTER NEEDS PUBLIC’S HELP!

HELP KEEP US HOPPING! Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Rescue (ccrabbitrescue.org) a 501©3, non-profit, tax-deductible organization and fully-licensed animal shelter located on the coast of Maine, is in need of Bunny Angels to help sustain their animal shelter and is looking to the public for help. They have partnered with “FundRazr” (https://fundrazr.com/a1EaGd?ref=ab_6xVa0) an online crowdfunding platform to raise critically-important funds. Jenny Nichols, CCRR executive director, says that folks can give a GIFT IN MEMORY of their own beloved pet (it doesn’t have to be a rabbit.)

“Anyone who has ever loved a pet knows how great a hole it can leave in one’s heart. Please donate in memory of your lost, little one, if you would like. And know that your donation will help bunnies in very great need of your support – and so deserving of it. (Please note: there is a place for comments upon donating where memoriums may be written. They will be viewed by the public.)” Donations can be made here (just copy and paste into your browser) https://fundrazr.com/a1EaGd?ref=ab_6xVa0

With the mission: “Together, we can save somebunny today” CCRR is in desparate need to maintain and grow their Veterinary, Food, Shelter Maintenance and Help-Fix-Me (spay/neuter) funds. With sometimes as many as thirty rabbits to feed, provide housing and veterinary care for, as well as, spaying and neutering, monthly expenditures can be quite high. Not only that, but rabbits are frail creatures disposed to multiple illnesses and disease. Because of this, rabbit emergencies must always be planned for. That is why it is so critical to have funds in place to deal with any kind of unexpected medical situations.

Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Rescue, is dedicated to rescuing abandoned, neglected and surrendered rabbits and finding them loving, forever homes. Orphaned rabbits are provided with physical and social rehabilitation and sanctuary at the “Bunny Barn,” until they are deemed fit to be matched with qualified fosters or adoptees. Not all of the rabbits qualify for adoption. Some of them have been neglected and abused to the point where they are not able to leave the facility. Others are disabled or have been surrendered in their old age. These rabbits will spend the rest of their lives living in at the sanctuary – and given as much love and care as is humanely possible.

Nichols says, “Rabbits are one of the most cruelly neglected and misunderstood pets. Not only are they being kept in woefully cramped conditions, they are becoming sick and dying from being given the wrong food and care. One of the services CCRR is passionate about is educating the public concerning the needs and welfare for domesticated rabbits through public outreach and local and national advocacy work.”

CCRR (physically) serves the State of Maine, as well as New England, to people of all ages and genders. Unfortunately, area shelters generally do not accept rabbits due to the fact that they are considered “exotics.” That leaves us to carry the burden of rabbit neglect and mistreatment in our region. Cottontail Cottage is a very special place and draws many visitors from as far away as Massachusetts and Vermont; some to surrender and adopt, others to enjoy our lecture series and hands-on learning events, many of which are directed at children.

Nichols goes on to say that “Rabbits are one of the most cruelly neglected and misunderstood pets. Many come to CCRR in deplorable condition and have received the very worst kind of inhumane treatment. Rabbits have no voice. Unlike other species, they cannot cry out, bark, whine or meow. They are utterly defenseless in a world that responds to noise.”

Please become a Bunny Angel and make a tax-deductible contribution to Cottontail Cottage’s critically important work and HELP KEEP THEM HOPPING! Donations can be made here (copy/paste into your browser) https://fundrazr.com/a1EaGd?ref=ab_6xVa0 or by visiting their website: http://www.ccrabbitrescue.org

Checks may be sent to:

CCRR, 21 Cottontail Lane, Lamoine, Maine 04605

