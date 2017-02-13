58th Annual Men’s Little International Bonspiel returns to Belfast Curling Club February 16-19, 2017

Belfast, Maine – February 13, 2017

Beginning February 16th, the two time defending champions from Sutton/North Hatley, Quebec will again attempt to defend their title in the 58th Men’s Little International Bonspiel.

This year’s bonspiel features twenty four teams from New England, Quebec, and the Maritimes, including two hometown teams from Belfast. The Belfast teams are led by Jeff Dutch, and Tim MacMillan. The action gets underway Thursday, February 16th with two 3 game draws, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., then continues all day and evening Friday and Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. each morning. Event finals take place Sunday morning with the D, final at 8:00 a.m. The bagpiper will usher the teams playing in the A, B, and C event finals onto the ice at 10:30 a.m.

The Belfast Curling Club is Maine’s only dedicated curling facility. It’s located in Belfast, 2 miles west of Reny’s Plaza at 211 Belmont Avenue (Route 3). The club features a full bar, and is open to the public. The curling action is free to watch. So what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars now, and we’ll see you there!

###

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →