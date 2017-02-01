Outdoors

55th annual Schoodic Lake Fishing Derby slated Feb. 18-19

Posted Feb. 01, 2017, at 3:05 p.m.

MILO, Maine — The 55th annual Schoodic Lake Ice Fishing Derby will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, on Ebeemee, Seboeis and Boyd Lakes. Proceeds will benefit Milo Fire Department charities and events. A dollar from each ticket benefits House in the Woods. Tickets are $10 and include the entry fee and entries in the drawings for prizes totaling more than $15,000. 50-50 raffle. Grand prize is a Sportsman 450 H.O. EPS all-terrain vehicle from Country Club Polaris. Cash prizes for fish total $3,775. Shore prizes total $3,500. Participation in the derby is not required for grand prize and shore prize drawings. Prize drawing streamed online at 7 p.m. Feb. 14, at www.trcmaine.org. For information, call 943-2303, 943-2785 or visit www.trcmaine.org.

