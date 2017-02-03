52 Weeks of Giving: Paper Petals for Parker Ridge

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Blue Hill Public Library’s Youth Services Librarian, Libby Edwardson, is inviting the public to join 52 Weeks of Giving on Saturday February 11 at 10:00 AM to make tissue paper flowers at the library and deliver them to the residents of Parker Ridge to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Parker Ridge will host a pizza party when the group arrives.

This event is geared toward kids but all ages are welcome. “52 Weeks of Giving” is a library program that encourages kids to make a positive impact on their community by doing volunteer projects. Libby says that the goal of 52 Weeks of Giving is “to instill in the kids a belief that they can make a difference.” For more information contact Libby Edwardson at 374-5515.

