52 Weeks of Giving: Community Cookies

Kids ages 5 to 18 are invited join the Blue Hill Public Library’s 52 Weeks of Giving at the Congregational Church on Saturday June 10th at 10:00 AM to make cookies for the Simmering Pot soup program.

Founded in 2009 by Blue Hill resident Hadley Friedman, The Simmering Pot is a non-profit that provides weekly wholesome and nutritious meals on Mondays from 2:30 to 6:00 PM at the Congregational Church, free of charge to anyone, regardless of income. Ingredients are sourced as locally as possible, supporting local farmers.

Youth Services Librarian Libby Edwardson says, “Giving back to your community is always a lovely way to start off the weekend.” Meet at the Library. For more information contact Libby at 374-5515.

