52 Weeks of Giving: A Blue Hill Mountain Story Trail

Saturday, May 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Kids of all ages are invited to hike the Blue Hill Mountain Osgood Trail with the Blue Hill Public Library and Blue Hill Heritage Trust and participate in writing and illustrating a story about what was spotted on the trail! The hike will be on Saturday May 6th from 10:00 AM to noon, and the kids will work on the story at the Library on the following two Saturdays, May 13th from 2:00 to 4:00 and May 20th from 10:00 AM to noon. The story will be posted at stations along the trail and will remain there all summer for anyone hiking the trail to enjoy.
This 3 week project is a unique opportunity to explore the beauty and nature of Blue Hill Mountain and create something to share with the entire community. Ages 7 and up are welcome—children younger than 7 must be accompanied by a parent. Meet at the Library. For more information contact Libby at 374-5515.
