Outdoors

51st Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

By Bangor Parks and Recreation, Recreation Programmer
Posted March 29, 2017, at 1:41 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Mystic Tye Grange, Outer Broadway, Kenduskeag, Maine

For more information: 207-992-4490; BangorParksandRec.com

The Bangor parks and Recreation Department is still accepting registrations for the 51st Annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. The Race will be held Saturday, April 15, 2017. The fee is $25 per person with pre-registration, and $50 per person after 1 pm Friday April 14 and the Day of the Race. Race Day Registrations will only be accepted from 6:30-7:30 a.m at the Mystic Tie Grange Hall in Kenduskeag. Participants must be at least 12 years of age and any participant under the age of 16 must have an adult with them in the boat. Race registrations are available online and at the Parks and Recreation office at 647 Main St. For more information or to register please go to www.bangorparksandrec.com or call 207-992-4490.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Husson student charged with gross sexual assault in Old Town
  2. LePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into lawLePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into law
  3. Belfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light poleBelfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light pole
  4. Lincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUILincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUI
  5. Maine’s new opiate limits could be targeted in lawsuitMaine’s new opiate limits could be targeted in lawsuit

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs