51st Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

Saturday, April 15, 2017 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Mystic Tye Grange, Outer Broadway, Kenduskeag, Maine
For more information: 207-992-4490; BangorParksandRec.com
The Bangor parks and Recreation Department is still accepting registrations for the 51st Annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. The Race will be held Saturday, April 15, 2017. The fee is $25 per person with pre-registration, and $50 per person after 1 pm Friday April 14 and the Day of the Race. Race Day Registrations will only be accepted from 6:30-7:30 a.m at the Mystic Tie Grange Hall in Kenduskeag. Participants must be at least 12 years of age and any participant under the age of 16 must have an adult with them in the boat. Race registrations are available online and at the Parks and Recreation office at 647 Main St. For more information or to register please go to www.bangorparksandrec.com or call 207-992-4490.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →