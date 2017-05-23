500 Maine middle school students to present Samantha Smith Challenge Projects at Thomas College on June 5

WATERVILLE, MAINE, May 2017 — Ten Maine middle schools and more than 500 Maine middle school students have spent the last several months working to solve pressing issues in their communities and the world through the third annual Samantha Smith Challenge. They will share their community service work and ideas for positive change at Thomas College on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I am once again thrilled to see how eagerly and deeply these young students take on tough moral and social issues and work towards real solutions. We see that the people with the courage to tackle the problems become our teachers. The Samantha Smith Challenge gives hope for a future shaped by the engaged leadership of courageous citizens,” said Robert Shetterly, Americans Who Tell the Truth founder and artist.

Students from Greely Middle School, Leonard Middle School, Indian Island School, Orono Middle School, York Middle School, Bruce Whittier Middle School, Lyman Moore Middle School, Mt. Ararat Middle School, Maranacook Middle School and Gorham Middle School will be presenting their projects.

“The Samantha Smith Challenge not only gives my students the chance to meet learning standards through a meaningful and engaging project, but it allows them to follow their passions and give back to their communities,” said Gorham Middle School teacher Sarah Rubin. “It has enabled students who may not shine in a traditional classroom environment to be the stars and has given those who are leaders an opportunity to hone their leadership skills. We are so grateful to have something like the Samantha Smith Challenge for our students.”

During the day, singer songwriter Monte Selby will also work together with the students to write a song to celebrate their activism.

About the Samantha Smith Challenge: Named after the Maine middle school student who famously inspired a dialogue about peace between the USSR and the USA during the Cold War, the Samantha Smith Challenge was created by the Americans Who Tell the Truth (AWTT) organization in collaboration with the Maine Association for Middle Level Education to promote civic engagement and strengthen community. By building bridges between the classroom and the world the Samantha Smith Challenge aims to teach students that, no matter what age, they can be part of solving the challenges and problems they see around them. The 2017 Samantha Smith Challenge is made possible by support from the Maine Community Foundation, Thomas College and it’s Center for Innovation in Education, the Maine Association for Middle Level Education, and individual donors to the Americans Who Tell the Truth organization.

For more information, please contact Connie Carter at connie@americanswhotellthetruth.org or 207-576-8000.

