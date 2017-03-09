4th Annual Thomaston Trek 5K Walk & 5/10K Run

Sunday, June 4, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Thomaston Public Library/Thomaston Academy, 60 Main St., Thomaston, Maine
For more information: 207-594-5095; trekkers.org/4th-annual-thomaston-trek-sunday-june-4/
Trekkers will be holding its 4th Annual Thomaston Trek 5K Walk and 5/10K Run on Sunday, June 4 at the Thomaston Academy/Thomaston Public Library at 60 Main Street in Thomaston. This fun, family-friendly event is perfect for all ages and levels of walkers or runners in either distance.
Advance online registration is $25 per person at www.active.com. The registration fee for the day of race is $35. A free T-shirt and post-run pancake breakfast (at the Slipway Restaurant) is provided for all participants. Check-in will run from 7:30-8:00am on June 4th. Prizes will be awarded. Non-participants can also join us for the pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30am with a $5.00 donation.
Raise money for Trekkers by asking for donations! Prizes will be awarded to the top fundraisers. Create your own fundraising page at Active.com. Paper pledge sheets for tracking donations collected are also available upon request.
Raise $100, get at $10 Maine Sport Outfitters gift certificate
Raise $250, get a $25 Maine Sport Outfitters gift certificate
Raise $500, get a $50 Maine Sport Outfitters gift certificate
Raise $1000+, get a $100 Maine Sport Outfitters gift certificate
All proceeds benefit Trekkers’ outdoor-based youth mentoring programs. Trekkers is a nonprofit organization that serves 7th- through 12th-grade students from six communities in Midcoast Maine. Our program connects local youth with caring adults and builds valuable life skills through expeditionary learning, community service, and adventure-based education. Please join us for this run/walk through the historic residential streets of Thomaston and support the Trekkers students of Midcoast Maine!
For more information, call Shari Closter at 594-5095, or email Shari@trekkers.org.
To learn more about Trekkers or its expeditionary learning programs, please call (207) 594-5095 or visit www.trekkers.org. Trekkers is a non-profit outdoor-based mentoring program that connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. This year, Trekkers will serve more than 200 7th through 12th grade students from the communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston.
