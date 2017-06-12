4th Annual Pants on Fire 5K Beer Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run

By Kelly Hull
Posted June 12, 2017, at 11:13 a.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Victoria Grant Civic Center, Abbott Park, end of Park Dr., Winterport , Maine

For more information: 207-223-8048; pantsonfire5k.com

The Winterport Area Business Association is proud to announce it’s 4th Annual Pants on Fire 5K, Saturday June 17th, through downtown Winterport, Maine. Race day registration opens at 8AM, race start is at 9:30AM. All proceeds from the race will benefit the Winterport Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association as well as the Winterport Memorial Library. Our post race festivities will include a Beer Tent, Chili Cook-Off, live entertainment, kids activities, and local food and beverage vendors! We hope to see you there!

