4th Annual Ernest H. Philbrick Golf Scramble is May 20th at Hidden Meadows

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 W. Old Town Rd., Old Town, ME
For more information: 207-827-4779; hiddenmeadowsgolf.com
The 4th Annual Ernest H. Philbrick Memorial Golf Tournament is being held at Hidden Meadows Golf Course on Saturday, May 20th. It’s an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The price is $55 per person ($220 per team), and includes golf, carts, range balls, lunch and lots of prizes.
To register, contact Michael Rowe at 355-5457, or the Hidden Meadows Pro Shop at 827-4779.
