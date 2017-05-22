4th Annual Belfast Ukulele Fest

Saturday, June 3, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial St, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-218-1158; ourtownbelfast.org/uke/
Ukulele enthusiasts will gather for the fourth annual Belfast Uke Fest on Saturday June 3rd at Steamboat Landing on the downtown Belfast waterfront.
The day will be filled, from 10am until 6pm, with ensemble performances, headline acts, and a variety of fun and informative ukulele workshops. There will be food, refreshments, and music vendors set up throughout the event area for attendees to enjoy.
Belfast Uke Fest is hosted by the Belfast Parks & Recreation Department in partnership with Our Town Belfast and the Midcoast Ukes.
Maine communities have been keen to embrace the nation-wide ukulele revival phenomenon in recent years, with clubs emerging all over the state. Many of these clubs will be performing at the Uke Fest in Belfast. The local ukulele group, Midcoast Ukes began under the direction of Frets Halligan. This year Jeffrey Weinberger has taken on the leadership role of Midcoast Ukes and is actively serving on the Belfast Uke Fest Committee. Jeff teaches locally at Bay Chamber Concerts and Music in Rockport and at the Belfast Guitar and Ukulele Workshop in Belfast.
Along with the Midcoast Ukes, ensembles from Rockland, Grand Lake Stream, Farmington, Oxford Hills, Bucksport, Dexter, Waterville, Winthrop and Southwest Harbor will be performing on the Main Stage and in the waterfront gazebo throughout the day. Attendees can also look forward to two headline acts, Stuart Fuchs and Rachel Manke, as well as a “group strum” to end the festivities.
Admission for the day-long festival is only $5 at the gate. Those who wish to participate in workshops should sign up in advance at ourtownbelfast.org/uke. More information on headline performers is available at stufuchs.com and rachelmanke.com.
Funds raised will support the continuation of the Belfast Uke Fest into its 5th year in 2018. In addition to admission, there will be a ukulele raffle and festival t-shirts for sale.
Whether you play the ukulele, would like to start, or just enjoy great music, the 4th Annual Belfast Uke Fest on June 3rd is sure to be a great day in beautiful downtown Belfast.
