48th annual Special Olympics Maine Winter Games Jan. 29-31 at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — In 1969, Special Olympics Maine held the world’s very first Special Olympics Winter Games. It all began on a small hill in Gorham, with only a handful of people. The 2017 Special Olympics Maine will send close to 500 athletes to Sugarloaf USA for the 48th annual Special Olympics Maine Winter Games.

The events will begin on Sunday evening with one of Maine’s largest community suppers. Citizens of Carrabassett and surrounding areas will play host to the athletes by bringing in casseroles and desserts and serving more than 800 people. The evening activities kick off with outdoor skating and hot chocolate, a sing-a-long and karaoke.

The competition will be underway early on Monday morning, and opening ceremonies featuring our parade of athletes, will begin at noon sharp. That evening athletes will be treated to a torchlight parade, fireworks and victory dance.

En route to Sugarloaf, Special Olympic teams will have the opportunity to take a break and stretch their legs at a rest stop courtesy of the Roderick-Crosby Post and Auxiliary 28 of Farmington. Sandwiches, chips, hot chocolate and cookies will be provided to the athletes noon-3 p.m.

During the three day event, athletes will compete in Nordic skiing, alpine skiing, snowshoe, speed skating, and dual ski.

Special Olympics is a year-round athletic training and competition program for adults and children with intellectual disabilities. In Maine, there are more than 4,000 athletes involved in the program. SOME offers more than 70 events annually at the local, and state levels. The State Winter Games at Sugarloaf will host close to 500 athletes from 54 teams.

Competitions will run through Tuesday morning and will conclude with closing ceremonies at noon on Jan. 31.

As part of the annual scarf campaign, every athlete and coach will receive a warm handknit hat and scarf. Scarves and hats have been donated from people not only across the state of Maine, but from out of state as well.

For further information on Special Olympics Maine or the State Winter Games, call the state office at 879-0489 or email Lisa Bird at lisab@somaine.org . Beginning Jan. 28, feel free to call Sugarloaf at the Summit Hotel at 1-800-THE LOAF and ask to be connected with Special Olympics.

