48th annual Aand J Open Tennis Tournament June 16-18

Posted June 08, 2017, at 4:58 p.m.

PORTLAND — The 48th annual A&J Open Tennis Tournament will be held June 16-18, at the Fore River Tennis Complex (Waynflete courts), Portland. The tournament is sanctioned as a major by the Maine Tennis Association. Competition will be held in Men’s and Women’s Open Singles, Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, as well as in Men’s 35+, 55+ and 65+ singles. For further information or to post entries, contact Tournament Director Don Atkinson at 772-7350, or by email at datkinso@maine.rr.com. The deadline for entries is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15.

