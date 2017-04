GUILFORD and DOVER-FOXCROFT — The 45th annual Kiwanis Piscataquis River Race will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the athletic field in Guilford and end seven miles later at Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft. Registration 8-9:30 a.m. $30 day of race; $20 early bird. Class II whitewater. Hot food at start and finish. Gas card raffle. Contact Jeff Kelley at 717-5974. Visit www.doverfoxcroftkiwanis.org .

