44th annual Passagassawakeag River Race to be held April 1

MORRILL — The 44th annual Passagassawakeag River Race will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Passagassawakeag Stream in Morrill to benefit children’s programs at YMCA. The race is 8 miles. The first mile is flat water with many curves. Course passes under a cement bridge to another mile of flat water followed by a short stretch of Class II rapids. A two-mile stretch of flat water to the Rolerson’s Bridge, then Class I, II and III whitewater for a mile and a half, leading to a flat water stretch to the finish. Several classes. Registration for $20 will be held 8:30-10:30 a.m. Contact Dale Cross/Waldo County YMCA, phone: 338-4598, or director@waldocountyymca.org. www.waldocountyymca.org.

