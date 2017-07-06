42nd annual Strawberry Festival July 11 at Somesville

Long-time volunteers, Dick and Betty Crawford, making shortcake at a past-year strawberry festival.
Posted July 06, 2017, at 11:33 a.m.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Somesville Fire House, 1157 Main St., Somesville, Maine

SOMESVILLE, Maine — The 42nd annual Strawberry Festival will be held 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Somesville Fire House, 1157 Main St. Strawberry shortcakes made with festival’s longtime recipe, and limited quarts of fresh strawberries for sale. Event is co-hosted by Seal Cove Auto Museum and Mount Desert Island Historical Society. Proceeds benefit educational missions of hosting organizations. A 1928 Ford Model A Huckster will be on display.

