$42,000 check presented to Make-A-Wish of Maine by Brewer Kiwanis Club

Contributed
Posted March 09, 2017, at 3:38 p.m.

 

At their 5th Gala Event, Brewer Kiwanis Club presented a check for $42,000 to Make-A-Wish of Maine.
Contributed photo.

BREWER — At their 5th Gala Event, Brewer Kiwanis Club presented a check for $42,000 to Make-A-Wish of Maine.

When a child is facing a life threatening condition, and they are granted a wish with no limits (and their families) experience a magical sense of Strength, Hope, and Joy. Since the inaugural event in 2013, Brewer Kiwanis have given Make-A-Wish of Maine $91,000. This amount of money made possible fourteen complete wishes being granted. Thanks to everyone’s donations and support and especially our five major sponsors: Maher Heating, Machias Savings Bank, Darling’s, Bangor Air Refrigeration, and Bernatche Auto Body for making this event possible.

We are always looking for new members, we cordially invite you to visit a meeting at any time. We meet 6 PM  on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at High Tide Restaurant in Brewer.

