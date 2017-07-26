Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: 40th Annual Northeast Harbor Road Race and Family Fun Walk, Main Street, Northeast Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-299-0207; nehambulance.org
Saturday, August 26, 2017
Have you ever wished you could:
Run the most scenic racecourse of your life?
Spend a beautiful August day on Mount Desert Island?
Support a worthy cause?
It is possible to do all of these on the same day at the
40th Annual Northeast Harbor Road Race
to benefit the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service
First 75 entrants will receive T-shirts
RUNNER CHECK-IN: 7:30 TO 9:00
At Great Harbor Museum, Main Street, Northeast Harbor
RACE PLACE & TIME: Sargeant Drive
WALKERS: 9:00 A.M.
RUNNERS: 9:30 A.M.
Participants will be taken to the starting line by bus
FEE: Pre-registration discount – $25.00 online registration until July 26, 2017
$30.00 until registration closes August 12, 2017
Go Green! To Register Go To
http://nehambulance.org and click on ***2017 Road Race
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →