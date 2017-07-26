40th annual Northeast Harbor Road Race and Family Fun Walk

By Suzanne Foster
Posted July 26, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 40th Annual Northeast Harbor Road Race and Family Fun Walk, Main Street, Northeast Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-299-0207; nehambulance.org

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Have you ever wished you could:

Run the most scenic racecourse of your life?

Spend a beautiful August day on Mount Desert Island?

Support a worthy cause?

It is possible to do all of these on the same day at the

40th Annual Northeast Harbor Road Race

to benefit the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service

First 75 entrants will receive T-shirts

RUNNER CHECK-IN: 7:30 TO 9:00

At Great Harbor Museum, Main Street, Northeast Harbor

RACE PLACE & TIME: Sargeant Drive

WALKERS: 9:00 A.M.

RUNNERS: 9:30 A.M.

Participants will be taken to the starting line by bus

FEE: Pre-registration discount – $25.00 online registration until July 26, 2017

$30.00 until registration closes August 12, 2017

Go Green! To Register Go To

http://nehambulance.org and click on ***2017 Road Race

