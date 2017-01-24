40th Annual Honors Recital

Saturday, April 22, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, Maine For more information: (207) 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

The auditions take place in February, and USM’s top musicians are chosen to perform in the University of Southern Maine’s 2017 School of Music Honors Recital in April.

This annual recital showcases the School’s most accomplished students in solo performance, selected on the basis of their audition by jury and repertoire chosen. It’s a treat for audience members who hear a range of musical styles performed on various instruments.

The 40th annual recital will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in Corthell Concert Hall on the USM Gorham campus. The recital is free and open to the public. For reservations or more information, tickets are available online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or call the Music Box Office at 207-780-5555.

The names of the winners selected to perform will be engraved on the permanent plaque that lists all previous recitalists since its inception in 1978.

This concert is generously sponsored by School of Music friends, Murray, Plumb and Murray.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

