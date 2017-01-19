3rd Annual Westbrook Armory Christmas craft show

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Westbrook Armory, 120 Stroudwater St, Westbrook, Maine For more information: 207-946-7079; newenglandcraftfairs.com

Maine Made Crafts will host its 3rd Annual Christmas craft show at the Westbrook Armory (the one that has been held at the Stevens Ave Armory for over 30+ years moved due to selling the armory) with artists & crafters from Maine and New England Saturday & Sunday Nov 18 & 19, 10-4 PM both days, Westbrook Armory, 120 Stroudwater St (across from the Westbrook High School). It’s the perfect time to pick up or order your holiday gift purchases from our talented artisans selling their one of a kind hand made products wood items, quilt work, knits & crochet, jams & jellies, dolls, jewelry, & more. Give a gift with meaning, give a gift of quality, give a gift made in the USA at our craft show at the Westbrook Armory, from food to knits to lamps and everything in between. For more information call Steven @ 207-946-7079, STpromo37@aol.com or LTpromo@aol.com Promoted by Maine Made Crafts www.newenglandcraftfairs.com

