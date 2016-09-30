3rd Annual WCCC Ghost Run Now Open for Registration

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 3rd Annual WCCC Ghost Run, One College Drive, Calais, Maine For more information: 2074541060; wccc.me.edu

One of the benefits of non-motorized travel is being able to be fully saturated in your environment, absorbing all of its sights, sounds, and smells. For runners seeking to experience a half-marathon that encompasses a natural wildlife refuge, a jaunt alongside the St. Croix River, and the Victorian-era buildings of the Calais Historic district, the upcoming Ghost Run on October 23rd is an event not to be missed.

“It’s an interesting and unique race,” Scott Fraser, returning director of Washington County Community College’s Outdoor Adventure Center [OAC] said. “Most races are either trail or road, but this one is both.”

The 13.1 mile run begins at 9:00 a.m. in the wooded wilds of the Moosehorn Wildlife Refuge just as many trees hit their peak for autumn colors. From there, runners continue down Route 1 to reach Union Street in Calais. With a quick turn towards the St. Croix River, the trail then continues along the Riverfront walkway before looping back around up Main Street and continuing to the historic district. The run ends at the Calais Recreation Center, where all runners and volunteers will be invited to enjoy a cookout including hotdogs, hamburgers, warm drinks, and fruit.

This is the third year that the Ghost Run has been held, representing the only half-marathon in Washington County besides the Bay of Fundy run held in June. The original intention of the Ghost Run, which was designed by former OAC Director Chris Woodside with help from local runners, was to provide a recreational venue for the community while connecting it with dedicated runners from across the state.

All proceeds from the registration fees of the Ghost Run—which are $30 per individual or $60 per four-person relay team—go to scholarships for students and to support community programming from the OAC. Those that register in advance at RaceIt.com or by following the link on Facebook at 3rd Annual WCCC Ghost Run will receive $5 off or $10 off if registering as individuals or as a team. It is also possible to download an app for the race from the Facebook page; the app shows the route and enables registration.

Runners that participate will enjoy a range of prizes, including a special prize from Crumbs Café & Bake Shoppe of Calais, which Fraser said will “bring local flair”. The first 30 registrants are guaranteed to receive a commemorative tee-shirt for the event; more will be given away if they are available. All individuals that complete the run will receive a finish medal, while the top male and female runners will receive special distinction. The top relay team will also be recognized. Awards will be given for male and female age divisions, including 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over.

Any runner that brings a canned or non-perishable contribution to the WCCC student food pantry will have their name entered into a random drawing for each item they bring. “We’ll have a number of items to raffle off,” Fraser said.

For the Ghost Run to be a success, several factors have to be in place. The WCCC Student Senate and the students in the Adventure Recreation and Tourism program will be volunteering, but more volunteers are requested to provide water to runners and to ensure safe traffic crossings. The National Guard is providing a tent and members of the Calais City Recreation Department and the Moosehorn Wildlife Refuge will also be assisting. Drivers are reminded to be aware that there will be runners on Route One and downtown.

“It’s great to have the partnerships to pull this off,” Fraser said. He added that the race committee is aiming for attracting between 50 and 75 runners this year.

To find out more about the Ghost Run or to volunteer, visit the Facebook page or call the OAC at 454-1060.

