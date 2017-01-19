3rd Annual Robert Burns’ Night

By Ben Barr
Posted Jan. 19, 2017, at 12:19 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 3rd Annual Robert Burns Night, DesignLab on Penobscot Avenue, Millinocket , Maine

For more information: 207-723-4146

The Third Annual Robert Burns’ Night will take place at DesignLab in the Odd Fellows Hall on Penobscot Ave. in Millinocket on Saturday, January 28 fro 6-8 p.m. with a “Happy Hour” to follow the formal evening events as we continue with entertainment from musicians Wally Paul and Don Pudney; plus, there will be opportunities for reading poetry in open mic sessions and a brief history of Robert Burns. This is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Millincoket Memorial Library. Admission is $5 and donations will also be accepted. So, wear your plaids, tartans and kilts for a fine evening of entertainment. Contact Ben Barr 723-4146 for more information.

