3rd Annual March Into Spring Craft and Vendor Sale

By Susan Watson
Posted March 16, 2017, at 2:26 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Morton Ave Gym, Morton Ave, Dover-Foxcroft, ME

For more information: 207564-6535 ext 1103

Dover-Foxcroft

April 1 from 10-2

Come support the SeDoMoCha Helping Hands Autism Walk Team by supporting area crafters and vendors. There will be great RAFFLE items and a BAKE SALE. Morton Ave Gym, 48 Morton Ave.

Vendors and Crafters include: Wildland Creations, Up in Knots, Pampered Chef, Whispering Wethers Farm, Suzy’s Accs., Pink Zebra, Paparazzi, Tastefully Simple, Tupperware, Sew Many Bags, Perfectly Posh, Plexus, Young Living, Steeped Tea, Usbourne, Thirty-One, Scentsy, Sassy Seaming, Deb Burdin, Origami Owl, LuLaRoe and MORE!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

