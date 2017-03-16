3rd Annual March Into Spring Craft and Vendor Sale

Saturday, April 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Morton Ave Gym, Morton Ave, Dover-Foxcroft, ME
For more information: 207564-6535 ext 1103
Dover-Foxcroft
April 1 from 10-2
Come support the SeDoMoCha Helping Hands Autism Walk Team by supporting area crafters and vendors. There will be great RAFFLE items and a BAKE SALE. Morton Ave Gym, 48 Morton Ave.
Vendors and Crafters include: Wildland Creations, Up in Knots, Pampered Chef, Whispering Wethers Farm, Suzy’s Accs., Pink Zebra, Paparazzi, Tastefully Simple, Tupperware, Sew Many Bags, Perfectly Posh, Plexus, Young Living, Steeped Tea, Usbourne, Thirty-One, Scentsy, Sassy Seaming, Deb Burdin, Origami Owl, LuLaRoe and MORE!
