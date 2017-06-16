3rd Annual Lobster Rollin’ on the River

Friday, July 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/waterfront-concert-jessi-mallory-elvis-tribute/
The Grand is excited to announce a performance (and lobster roll dinner!) featuring the hunka hunka burning love of Jessi Mallory -Maine’s Heartfelt Elvis Tribute- performing at the Union River Harbor Park on Friday, July 28th from 5-7 pm as part of the annual Free Summer Waterfront Concerts. The Waterfront Concerts are sponsored by the City of Ellsworth. Please note that while the admission is free to all concerts, The Grand will be selling lobster rolls (with chips, cole slaw and a drink- substitute the lobster roll with a red hot dog or tofu dog for $10) as a fundraiser for the theater. Tickets for the dinner are $20– available in advance at The Grand or at the waterfront on the evening of Jessi Mallory’s performance. Desserts will be available for an additional cost. Bring a friend, a blanket or chair, and an appetite for home-made lobster rolls. Share the experience of a full-tilt, non-stop dance riot that puts a smile on the face of revelers of all ages in the open air, enjoy a tasty dinner and take in the sounds of Jessi Mallory -Maine’s Heartfelt Elvis Tribute at the Union River Harbor Park. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.
