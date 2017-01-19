Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Westbrook Armory, 120 Stroudwater St. , Westbrook , Maine For more information: 706-843-9188; newenglandcraftfairs.com

Maine Made Crafts will host its 3rd Annual Last Call Christmas Arts and Craft Fair at the Westbrook Armory featuring quality artists & crafters from Maine and New England selling their one of a kind hand made products such as wood items, quilt work, knits & crochet, jams & jellies, dolls, jewelry, and more which you will be proud to give as gifts on Saturday & Sunday December 9 & 10, 10-4 PM both days. Westbrook Armory, 120 Stroudwater St. across from the Westbrook High School. It’s the perfect time to pick up your holiday gifts purchased from our talented artisans. Give a gift with meaning, give a gift of quality, give a gift made in the USA at our craft show at the Westbrook Armory. Purchase all your Christmas and holiday gifts in one place. If you don’t see what you’re looking for ask the artisan if they can still make you a special gift. Artisans applying early receive a discount. Like us on facebook.com/newenglandcraftfairs

For more information call Steven @ 207-946-7079 or STpromo37@aol.com or LTpromo@aol.com Promoted by Maine Made Crafts www.newenglandcraftfairs.com

