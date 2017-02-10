3rd Annual Food Security Forum

Date: 03/04/2017 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Chewonki’s Center for Environmental Education

485 Chewonki Neck Road

Wiscasset, ME 04578

The Morris Farm and Chewonki invite you to the 3rd Annual “Local Food, Local Hunger:” A Community Forum on Food Security in Lincoln County. This year we will be looking at food recovery efforts across Maine through the perspective of experts, business owners, high school students, college students, farmers and dedicated volunteers. The forum is open to all. Register at www.morrisfarm.org. Early bird registration is $15 through February 20th and standard registration is $25. Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information www.facebook.com/TheMorrisFarm.

