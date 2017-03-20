3rd Annual Farm and Fish Fair: Hosted by the Morris Farm

Sunday, April 9, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: The Morris Farm, 156 Gardiner Rd., Wiscasset, Maine
For more information: 207-882-4080; facebook.com/events/392265024486020/
Marvin Tala
Wiscasset, ME — The Morris Farm, a working farm and education center that promotes sustainable agriculture and stewardship, is hosting their third annual Farm and Fish Fair on Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The fair is open to the public and free to attend. Local producers from around the region will showcase their products, market their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) or Fishery (CSF) programs, and talk at length about the importance of local agriculture and aquaculture. Snacks, beverages, and live music brought to you by Portland based acoustic band, Rough Sawn, will be available.
Purchasing CSA and CSF shares help local producers harvest the freshest and highest quality products for their subscribers and community by helping with a season’s initial investments and giving producers an ease of mind. There are several different types of CSA and CSF shares including standard weekly or monthly box shares, credit style shares, virtual food hubs, mix and match shares, and more. Most CSAs start in June; but many are year-round and shares can be picked up at Farmer’s Markets, farm stands, a work office, stores, or other predetermined locations.
Local producers such as Wandering Root Farm, Tarbox Farm, Albee Farming, Barred Owl Creamery, Copper Tail Farm, Sheepscot General Farm and more will be in attendance. Some producers will have products available for sampling and purchasing. If you have an agriculture/aquaculture business and would like to be a part of this fair or have questions about the fair contact Marvin Tala at VISTA@morrisfarm.org.
The Morris Farm Trust is both a working farm and an educational resource for the communities of mid coast Maine. As a non-profit, educational, membership organization, The Morris Farm Trust promotes the values of sustainable agriculture and stewardship of the earth through education, demonstration and community involvement. Please visit www.morrisfarm.org for more information.
