39 Years Later, The Fabric Garden Is Still Sewing Strong

The Fabric Garden in Madison, Maine celebrates their 39th year in business this month. Founded in 1978 by Michaela Murphy and her late sister Beth Swain and late aunt Marie Priebe, both the store and the industry of quilting have grown.
“We started at a time in the 70’s, when people sewed most everything – shirts, dresses, bathing suits, bridal gowns, crafts, some quilting, and things for the home.”, said Murphy. “We were a fabric shop with everything right down to the supplies to sew your own undergarments. When home sewing started to wane due to the increased availability of inexpensive clothing for consumers, the art of quilting was becoming more and more popular, so it was an organic transition.” Slowly but surely, The Fabric Garden evolved into a quilt shop, and Murphy is happy that in recent years sewing has enjoyed a resurgence. “The new sewing movement is more about individual expression and creativity than necessity. Some people used to sew because they had to. Say, to clothe their family. But now people are sewing, quilting and creating more because they want to, because it’s joyful or satisfying.”
These days The Fabric Garden, whose roots were founded in home sewing, is one of Maine’s oldest and largest quilt shops. When the doors opened in 1978, they had a few hundred bolts of fabric, no employees and high hopes. It is now filled with over 10,000 bolts of fabrics, seven employees, they offer 25 sewing machine models, quilting and sewing tools, an online shop, and, in 2013, opened a cottage next door filled with discounted fabrics.
To help celebrate and thank their customers, The Fabric Garden is having a store-wide celebration sale May 13 thru May 27 (closed Mother’s Day). Kicking off the anniversary festivities is an Open House Party this Saturday May 11. Details may be found at https://www.fabricgarden.com/39th-anniversary-sale.htm
