SEARSMONT, Maine — The 38th annual St. George River Race will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, starting from St. George Bridge at Searsmont Methodist Church on Route 131. The course is 6 miles. Multiple classes. Registration $20 8:30-10:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit children’s programs at the YMCA. Visit www.waldocountyymca.org or contact Dale Cross at the Y at 338-4598 or director@waldocountyymca.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →