38th annual Hampden Children’s Day Parade Entries Needed

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Hampden Children’s Day Parade, Main Road , Hampden, ME

For more information: 207-862-6451; hampdenchildrensday.org/forms.html

The 38th Hampden Children’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 (rain date Sunday, August 13). The 2017 Hampden Children’s Day theme is Kids Rule! The Hampden Children’s Day Committee is looking for parade entries to include public safety vehicles, musical units, antique/classic cars, performing units, non profits, commercial units, and live animals with clean up crews. Parade information and parade entry form can be downloaded from the following webpage: http://hampdenchildrensday.org/forms.html

The parade will begin at 11 am and travel from the Reeds Brook Middle School drive, up Main Road to the corner of Western Avenue, and out Western Avenue, ending at the Hampden Academy entrance and corner of RT 202.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →