38th annual Christmas in New England Arts & Craft show

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Dr, Augusta, Maine For more information: 207-946-7079; newenglandcraftfairs.com

Maine Made Crafts will host it’s 38th Annual Thanksgiving Weekend Christmas in New England our largest show of the season at the Augusta Civic Center Thanksgiving weekend Saturday & Sunday, Nov 25 & 26, at 10-4 PM both days. The magic comes from the artists & crafters mainely from Maine and New England. The Civic Center, 76 Community Dr, is off I-95 exit 112 across from the Shopping Mall. It’s the perfect time to buy your holiday gift purchases from our talented artisans selling their one of a kind products. Give a gift with meaning, give a gift of quality, give a gift made in the USA at our craft show at the Augusta Civic Center, from food to knits to lamps and everything in between. You will always see different crafters at our shows along with your favorites. Artisans applying early receive a discount. Like us on facebook.com/newenglandcraftfairs For more information call Steven @ 207-946-7079 or STpromo37@aol.com Nov 25 & 26. Promoted by Maine Made Crafts www.newenglandcraftfairs.com

