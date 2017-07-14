37th Camden Rockport Antiques Show & Sale runs July 22 and 23

The 37th annual Camden-Rockport Historical Society Antiques Show and Sale will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 22 & 23, at the Camden Hills Regional High School. The Camden Show has been the premier antiques show in Maine for early 18th, 19th, and early 20th century furniture, Americana, and accessories. This year’s show will be another great show with antiques dealers specializing in American and English furniture, antique silver, marine antiques, decoys, Staffordshire, Flow Blue, Americana, Folk Art, early hearth equipment, and more. This year’s show will have 40 dealers from 12 states selling antiques in every area of the antiques market. Returning dealers in early painted furniture and Americana from Maine include Martin Ferrick and Patricia Ann Breame. The Camden Show is not, however, just a country furniture show. Exhibitors will also have formal antique furniture, antique & estate jewelry, fine glass and china, silver, early soft paste, pottery, brass, copper, and pewter, quilts and other textiles, antiquarian books and prints. Grantiques will have large displays of antique and estate jewelry, and silver. A significant amount of fine glass and china can be found in the booths of Wilma’s Antiques and Westwind Antiques, both of Maine. Returning for another year, exhibitors in formal and country furniture, folk art, and country accessories include Bill Schwind, Heller-Washam Antiques, Louise Hardie, Billy Kelly, and PD Murohy Antiques, all from Maine. Rounding out the show will be returning exhibitors Witts End Antiques from New York who will be bringing 18th & 19th century furniture and Hudson River Valley Paintings; John Hunt Marshall from Massachusetts bringing early Americana and furniture; and Hermitage Antiques, specializing in early tall clocks; and Ed & Anita Holden from Connecticut bringing 19th c. furnishings, folk art & early blown glass.. Returning from a distance are Stephen-Douglas Antiques from Vermont, and Ester Gilbert Antiques from Massachusetts bringing Marine antiques, barometers, and muskets, plus many others. These are only a few of this year’s exhibitors; we even have one traveling in from Oklahoma bringing fine art and Asian antiques and another from Kansas specializing in American Furniture and decorative accessories. There will also be others exhibiting wonderful prints, paintings, paper items and ephemera, silver, garden antiques and decorator items and more.

Visitors will find the show well-rounded with an exciting variety of antiques in all price ranges and with the quality that the Camden Show patrons have come to expect over the years.

The Camden-Rockport Historical Society uses the proceeds from the show to help fund their many local projects. Among them is The Conway House, the Society’s Museum located on Route 1 south of the village, where visitors are welcome from Mondays to Fridays. The Antiques Show will again be catered with lunch and snacks available. Adult admission is $7.00 each ($6.00 with the ad appearing elsewhere in this paper) and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. Show hours are from 10 to 4 on Saturday and from 11 to 4 on Sunday. Camden Hills Regional High School is on Route 90 less than a mile from the intersection with Route 1. For more information, call Goosefare at 800-641-6908.

