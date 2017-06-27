37th annual Walter Hunt 4th of July 3K Road Race to be held just before parade

BREWER, Maine — The 37th annual Walter Hunt 4th of July 3K Road Race, which is part of the Sub5 TradeWinds Markeplace Race Series, will be held at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, starting at Brewer Auditorium. Chip timing. Race T-shirts to first 350 registrants. Early registration $12, $35 for family up to four, due by June 30; race day registration $15, $42 for family up to four 8-10:15 a.m. Race starts on Wilson Street in Brewer and continues down across the Chamberlain Bridge to Bangor. The course turns right onto Main Street then State Street, right onto Exchange Street and then across the foot bridge to the finish line.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →