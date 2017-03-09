37th Annual Northern Maine Agri-Business Trade Fair

By Tim Goff
Posted March 09, 2017, at 9:05 a.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 26, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The Forum, 84 Mechanic Street, Presque Isle, Maine

For more information: 207-472-3802; fortfairfield.org/about-us/visitor-information/agri-business-trade-fair.html

The 37th annual Northern Maine Agri-Business Trade Fair continues to showcase the latest and greatest tools and technology for the field and forest featuring more than 50 exhibitors engaging with customers, friends and family in a comfortable, laid-back atmosphere. New this year, the Trade Fair will highlight the flavor of the County with the addition of the Specialty Foods Sample Space! More than a dozen farms and producers will provide free samples of the goods they are growing on their farms and producing in their kitchens. Admission is still $3 adults and just a buck for kids! Make plans now to attend this annual rite of spring at the Forum in Presque Isle March 25th & 26th! Doors open at 9am each day. For more information contact the Fort Fairfield Chamber of Commerce 472-3802 or visit http://www.fortfairfield.org/about-us/visitor-information/agri-business-trade-fair.html

