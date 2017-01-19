35th Annual Augusta Armory Fall Holiday Arts & Craft Fair

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave, Augusta, Maine For more information: 207-946-7079; newenglandcraftfairs.com

Maine Made Crafts and the Augusta Armory will host its 35th Annual Fall Holiday Arts & Craft Fair with artists & crafters from Maine and New England Saturday & Sunday October 21 & 22, 179 Western Ave., (across from Burger King) I-95 exit 109 10-4 PM both days. It’s the perfect time to start buying all your holiday gift items from our talented artisans selling their one of a kind hand made products from wood items, quilt work, knits & crochet, jams & jellies, dolls, jewelry, and more. Give a gift with meaning, give a gift of quality, give a gift made in the USA at our craft show at the Augusta Armory. Artisans applying early receive a discount. For more information call Steven @ 207-946-7079 STpromo37@aol.com or LTpromo@aol.com Promoted by Maine Made Crafts www.newenglandcraftfairs.com

