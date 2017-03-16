Outdoors

31st annual Bangor Boat Show to be held March 17-19

Posted March 16, 2017, at 10:23 a.m.

Friday, March 17, 2017 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: bangorboatshow.com

BANGOR, Maine — The 31st annual Bangor Boat Show will be held 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 17; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St.

Each year the Bangor Boat Show draws multiple boat dealers representing dozens of manufacturers, as well as ancillary vendors that appeal to boating enthusiasts, including: docks, boating accessories, boating services, fishing, paddling, boating safety and more.

This year’s exhibitors include: Hamlin’s Marine, Port Harbor Marine, Long Lake Marina, McKay’s, Trailside Performance, D&M Sales, Lincoln Powersports, Hammond Lumber, Moose Landing, Moosehead Marina, Schoodic Enterprises and Yachting Solutions. Other boating affiliated businesses and organizations will be on hand, including the US Coast Guard Auxiliary and Bangor Bass Club.

Admission is $7, free for children under 12. For information, visit www.bangorboatshow.com.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. A missing comma keeps Oakhurst Dairy labor lawsuit aliveA missing comma keeps Oakhurst Dairy labor lawsuit alive
  2. Out-of-staters owe Maine almost $17 million in taxesOut-of-staters owe Maine almost $17 million in taxes
  3. Plow drivers stranded on I-295 escape unharmed — ‘except their pride’
  4. What snowplow drivers really think of people who drive in a stormWhat snowplow drivers really think of people who drive in a storm
  5. Caribou man charged with threatening business owner

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs