31st annual Bangor Boat Show to be held March 17-19

BANGOR, Maine — The 31st annual Bangor Boat Show will be held 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 17; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St.
Each year the Bangor Boat Show draws multiple boat dealers representing dozens of manufacturers, as well as ancillary vendors that appeal to boating enthusiasts, including: docks, boating accessories, boating services, fishing, paddling, boating safety and more.
This year’s exhibitors include: Hamlin’s Marine, Port Harbor Marine, Long Lake Marina, McKay’s, Trailside Performance, D&M Sales, Lincoln Powersports, Hammond Lumber, Moose Landing, Moosehead Marina, Schoodic Enterprises and Yachting Solutions. Other boating affiliated businesses and organizations will be on hand, including the US Coast Guard Auxiliary and Bangor Bass Club.
Admission is $7, free for children under 12. For information, visit www.bangorboatshow.com.
