317 Main Presents First Dance -An Evening With Susie Pepper & Kelly Muse

Susie Pepper & Kelly Muse
amy sinclair | BDN
Susie Pepper & Kelly Muse
By amy sinclair
Posted Sept. 30, 2016, at 9:17 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: First Parish Congregational Church in Yarmouth, 116 Main Street , Yarmouth, Maine

For more information: 207-846-9559; 317main.org

Vocalist Susie Pepper joins with 317 Main Community Music Center teaching artist and pianist Kelly Muse and his ensemble for a mix of jazz standards, pop interpretations and “First Dances” – the group’s most requested wedding songs. The group draws inspiration from the classics of Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra, along with modern greats like Diana Krall and Nora Jones. Susie won Fox23s Maine Idol competition in 2008 and used her tremendous vocal talents as Miss Maine 2009. In the December 2014 she was a featured soloist with the Portland Symphony Orchestra for the Magic of Christmas series, and most recently performed with the PSO Pops

