317 Gallery Presents The Familiar-New Works by Marlena Faxon

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main Street, Yarmouth, Maine For more information: 207-846-9559; 317main.org

The 317 Gallery is pleased to present The Familiar, a collection of new works from Yarmouth artist Marlena Faxon, from January 21st – March 15th. Please join us for an opening reception on Jan. 21st from 6-8pm with live music featuring members of the artist’s family and refreshments. 40% of proceeds from sales during the show will be donated by the artist to support broad access to music education.

